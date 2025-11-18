Sonoma Sheriff arrests 2 in mail, package thefts involving at least 90 victims

Authorities in Sonoma County arrested two people last week suspected of committing mail and package thefts involving dozens of victims.

On Monday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced results of the investigation, which was prompted by an increase in mail thefts in the Sonoma Valley over recent months.

Within the past two weeks, deputies said they were able to identify two primary suspects. Deputies in a statement thanked community members who provided video surveillance footage during the investigation.

On Nov. 10, deputies arrested 35-year-old Eriberto Bejines, a transient in the area. He was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property, misappropriation of lost property, identity theft and credit card theft.

Deputies said Bejines also had two outstanding arrests warrants related to narcotics.

A deputy was also able to obtain a search warrant for a home in the community of Boyes Hot Springs. On Nov. 13, deputies along with the Sonoma Police Department executed the warrant at the home, located on Boyes Boulevard.

Items that Sonoma County sheriff's deputies seized in connection with a mail and package theft investigation. Deputies arrested Eriberto Bejines on Nov. 10, 2025 and Keny Castaneda-Tellez on Nov. 13, 2025 in connection with the thefts. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

During the search, deputies said they located evidence connected to multiple mail and package thefts, including stolen credit cards, checks and mail belonging to more than 90 victims. Also at the home, deputies also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia that was accessible to a minor.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Keny Castaneda-Tellez on suspicion of identity theft, credit card theft, unlawful use of a credit card, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with child cruelty.

According to the sheriff's office, Bejines was released from custody. Meanwhile, Castaneda-Tellez remained in custody on $50,000 bail.