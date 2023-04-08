Sonoma sheriff's K9 uncovers 3 pounds of methamphetamine

SONOMA COUNTY -- Aided by a drug sniffing K9, Sonoma County deputies have arrested a 50-year-old Santa Rosa man who was in possession of nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to deputies, the incident began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when a K9 deputy was on patrol with his partner Max.

The deputy saw a pickup truck weaving in its lane and thought the driver might be driving under the influence. He pulled over the driver on Todd Road just east of Stony Point Road.

The driver, Eddie Mendonca, was on pretrial release from a previous weapons and drug sales case. The terms of Mendonca's pretrial release allow for warrantless search and seizure of Mendonca and his home, in addition to not using or possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia.

The deputy and Max -- who is trained in suspect apprehension and narcotics detention -- searched Mendonca's car.

During the search, Max found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine. Detectives interviewed Mendonca and learned there were likely more drugs in the house.

They searched the home and found approximately one-half pounds of methamphetamine.

Mendonca was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and violation of his pretrial release.

Mendonca later posted $25,000 in bail and was released from custody.