Woman dies in attack in mobile home near Santa Rosa, suspect arrested

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies have made an arrest after a woman died following an attack inside a mobile home near Santa Rosa Wednesday evening.

Around 9:40 p.m., deputies were called to the 500 block of Taylor Avenue, near Wilfred Avenue and Stony Point Road for a homicide investigation. Inside a mobile home, they found a woman with severe injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that a suspect, who was covered in blood, fled the home shortly after the incident. A perimeter was established around the property.

Deputies were able to find the suspect, who was hiding inside a water tanker truck. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrest a suspect in connection with an attack at a mobile home near Santa Rosa on March 18, 2026. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, both the suspect and victim knew each other. Additional details about their relationship were not immediately available.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.