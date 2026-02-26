Hundreds of roosters found at home near Santa Rosa, suspect faces cockfighting-related charges

A suspect is accused of animal cruelty after hundreds of birds and evidence consistent with bird fighting were located at a home just outside of Santa Rosa city limits on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was served at a home along Stony Point Road, located near Elsie Allen High School.

Deputies said they discovered 833 roosters and evidence of cockfighting, such as slashers, timers, veterinary medication and conditioning supplements, identification bands, betting slips and small-denomination currency.

Authorities said they arrested 30-year-old Saul Villalobos-Delacruz on suspicion of animal cruelty and charges related to bird fighting. Deputies said he was later released on pretrial supervision.