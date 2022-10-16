Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire

SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.

According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.

At 10:15 pm, a deputy located the suspect in a parking lot in the 100-block of West Napa St, on the south side of the roadway. The suspect was armed with a firearm.

The deputy told the suspect to drop the gun several times, but the suspect refused to comply. The suspect shot at a deputy at least one time.

The deputy shot back at the suspect, but the suspect ran south through the parking lot.

Based on the initial information, it was believed the deputy struct the suspect with at least one shot.

The suspect then emerged from an alleyway, holding a firearm in his hand and running in the direction of deputies. A second deputy shot the suspect and the suspect fell to the ground.

Once deputies secured the suspect and his firearm, they began provided medical assistance to the suspect. EMS transported the suspect to a regional hospital.

The suspect is an adult, white, male in his 40's who resides in the Sonoma Valley. He sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a Sacramento area hospital for additional treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

The two deputies involved in the shootings were not injured. They have both been placed on paid administrative leave. The name of the deputies and their years of service will be released later this week.