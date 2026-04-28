Sonoma County rock climber rescued by helicopter after 15-foot fall at coastal park

A rock climber at a remote coastal area in Sonoma County who needed medical assistance after a fall was rescued by a helicopter crew over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident happened on Sunday at Salt Point State Park, about 17 miles northwest of Jenner and seven miles northwest of Timber Cove. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that the Timber Cove Fire Department requested the Sheriff's helicopter unit for a rescue operation involving an injured rock climber.

Rescuers tend to an injured rock climber at Salt Point State Park in Sonoma County, April 26, 2026. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The victim had reportedly fallen about 15 feet and was suspected of having a broken foot, the Sheriff's Office said.

The helicopter crew located the victim and coordinated the rescue efforts with fire personnel on the ground, the office said. Because of the limited access and the distance from the roadway, it was decided that a longline rescue from the helicopter was the best approach.

A Sheriff's Office paramedic and tactical flight officer were lowered with a 100-foot line to the hiker, and after she was tended to at the scene, all three were hoisted and delivered to a waiting Coast Life Support District ambulance.

The office said the rescue was completed without further incident. Details surrounding the circumstances of the hiker's fall were not available.