Man arrested in Sonoma for allegedly selling marijuana vape to 12-year-old

A Sonoma man was arrested last week after he alledgedly tried to sell a 12-year-old a marijuana vape pen in Rohnert Park, according to authorities.

In a press release on Monday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received a call on the morning of July 1 from a woman who had interrupted the alleged sale of the cannabis vape to her child.

The DPS said that the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Orlando Robledo, allegedly set up the deal with the child on Snapchat and arrived at the child's home to complete the sale. After stopping the sale, the woman took a photograph of Robledo's face and vehicle as he fled, DPS said.

An officer investigating the incident used law enforcement databases and the Flock automated license plate camera system to identify Robledo and discovered that he had traveled south to Sonoma after the failed sale, according to police.

Robledo's information was shared with local agencies, and later that evening, a Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy arrested Robledo in the city of Sonoma neighborhood on Petaluma Avenue.

Robledo was booked at the Sonoma County Jail for the felony sale of marijuana to a minor under 14, DPS said.