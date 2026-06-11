Injured mountain biker airlifted from Annadel State Park in Sonoma County

A mountain biker who was injured in a remote Sonoma County trail Wednesday morning was airlifted to safety following a multi-agency rescue, authorities said.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the mountain biker became injured on a trial in Trione-Annadel State Park east of Santa Rosa. California State Parks rangers were the first to reach the rider and began providing initial care.

Crews with the Santa Rosa Fire Department and the Sonoma County Fire District also accessed the park from different locations. A Fire Department UTV was able to get close to the scene, but crews were forced to hike several hundred yards through dense tree cover to reach the cyclist.

"Due to the patient's injuries and remote location, he was unable to hike out, and the terrain prevented the UTV from reaching the patient's exact location," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Fire personnel stabilized the victim and coordinated with Henry-1, the sheriff's office helicopter, on a plan to airlift the bicyclist.

The helicopter crew brought a paramedic directly to the patient using a 200-foot longline, the sheriff's office said. After further assessment, the helicopter airlifted the patient, who was flown to a nearby landing zone.

The patient was then transferred to an ambulance for care at a local hospital.

Deputies said, "Through the combined efforts of ground and air resources, advanced medical care was delivered to the patient and a safe rescue was completed from a difficult-to-access area of Annadel State Park."