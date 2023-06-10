Sonoma area businesses eagerly await NASCAR weekend crowds

SONOMA -- NASCAR is back in Sonoma County this weekend.

While fans are enjoying the action on the track at Sears Point, nearby businesses are hoping they make a pit stop in Sonoma to support the local economy.

NASCAR drivers looking to take the checkered flag at the Save-Mart 350 hit the track to get a feel for the course on Friday.

NASCAR and Wine Country may not sound like the perfect pairing but thousands of fans will be driving to the Sonoma Raceway from around the country to watch the race and also to experience what the area has to offer.

"We pulled in the first day with our motor home and then we've been eating and drinking and having a good time here in town," said Darrald Carey from Seattle.

As many as 50,000 fans are expected to be at the raceway over the weekend. Businesses love seeing couples such as Darrald and Jackie Carey, who admitted, "We've spent plenty in this little town right here."

Jacob Seichrist with Sonoma Wine Shop said he has seen some extra business but most fans tend to visit before or after the main event at Sonoma Raceway.

"The surrounding days, the surrounding hours when the event is over, people are looking for things to do," he added.

The Careys say this is one race they look forward to every year and feel NASCAR in Wine Country is a perfect combination.

"Such a sweet quaint town. We love it here. We can see moving here. Such a fun environment. We love it!"

Traffic is expected to be a mess for most of the weekend especially on Highway 37 and 121. If you're not coming to the race, you're asked to avoid the area.