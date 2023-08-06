Some Oakland city leaders considering adding more automated license plate readers in the city

OAKLAND — There is a push for more automated license plate readers in Oakland as the city tries to stop freeway shootings and other crimes.

Ian Taha, owner of the Oakland Fruitvale District Metro PCS phone, said he has 66 surveillance cameras in and around his business on International Boulevard, near 36th Avenue, given the rising crime in the neighborhood.

"I'm a very private person. I'm all for privacy. But it's come to a point that we have to test out the waters and see if this is going to deter it," said Taha.

That's why he supports automated license plate readers or ALPRs.

"If that's going to deter crime, I'm a fan. We just need to be safe. We have children that walk down these streets," said Taha.

The governor's office and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced earlier in the week. CHP officers will assist in traffic enforcement along high-injury corridors in the city.

The state will also provide $1.2 million to buy and install license plate readers in Oakland. Some city leaders would like to install them on state routes like International Boulevard and San Pablo Avenue.

One privacy group worries the installation of ALPRs within the state jurisdiction would limit local opposition. It's unclear if Oakland's Privacy Advisory Commission will have a say in the matter.

"There is extremely little data anywhere that shows that ALPRs are effective," said James "JP" Massar, a member of Oakland Privacy, which works to block more surveillance cameras and license plate readers.

Massar said ALPRs don't reduce crime.

"Some very large numbers of ALPRs have been installed throughout the nation. You know what's happened to the auto theft rate? You know what's happened to the violent crime rate? It's gone up a bit. It hasn't gone down. So this huge amount of license plate readers that have been installed have had absolutely no effect," said Massar.

Councilman Noel Gallo disagrees. He said he would support installing the ALPRs as soon as possible.

"If it's a stolen car, we're going to be able to detect it," said Councilman Gallo.

He said the understaffed police department needs all the help it can get.

Oakland Police reported the city has seen a 15% increase in violent crime so far this year compared to the same period last year.

"Public safety is the number one priority. And our children and families are paying the price by us debating the political stuff," said Councilman Gallo.

Neighboring city Alameda already has automated license plate readers. And Berkeley's city council recently approved the installation of license plate readers.

As for Oakland, it's unclear when or whether it'll happen. The mayor has not provided a timeline.

In the meantime, Taha unveiled a large mural this weekend on the side of his store hoping to stop vandalism at his store.

"I have faith that they'll take pride in this mural and respect it and know this is for everybody," said Taha.