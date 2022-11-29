Some budget shoppers search thrift store racks on Cyber Monday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some economists say consumers are expected to buy even more this Cyber Monday despite inflation.

But for those on an extremely tight budget, those kinds of numbers don't matter. They're relying even more on heavy discounts at thrift shops.

SF thrift store shoppers CBS

Jeffrey Lowe knows how to look for small items, and big ones too.

"I think I just spent about $800 just for the furniture," said Lowe.

That may sound like a lot, but all that furniture filled his new place.

During his break as a security guard, he combs through aisles to find necessities after moving into a new two-bedroom apartment in the far East Bay and locking down his new job.

"Nice clothes, kitchenware, and everything I needed," said Lowe.

Other regulars are keeping a close eye on their budgets, as gas prices, inflation, and uncertainty about an economic slowdown are on the minds of many.

"I come here frequently because it's in my price range and I can find clothes I enjoy wearing, especially with hard times this year," said Rachel Lopshire.

Fredy Miranda recently lost his job when the bar he worked at for years closed down. He's now the store manager at the Out of the Closet location in San Francisco on 9th and Folsom.

"You learn a lot about people's shopping habits," said Miranda.

He says sales at this location have been steady, as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze aren't too big of a deal for many of their customers.

"It's people who otherwise wouldn't be able to shop at Macy's or Union Square, and a lot of people like myself, who are on a budget," said Miranda.

Shopping isn't glitzy or glamorous, but there's plenty of gratitude for the little things, when times are thrifty for many.

"It's still meeting my needs," said Lowe.