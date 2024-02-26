Snow level could dip to 1,000 feet in Northern California foothills next weekend

Snow levels in Northern California could fall as low as 1,500 to 2,000 feet next weekend when cold, wet weather is expected to hit the region, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The forecast for Monday calls for a slight chance of rain during the day and mostly cloudy skies at night.

Daytime highs will be reaching the 50s to 60s around the bay, and in the 60s on the coast and inland. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s, with some areas in the region dropping into the upper 30s.

Forecasters expect an upper trough through the Bay Area on Monday from the Pacific Northwest, along with a cold front attendant, before dissipating along the Central Coast Monday evening. Scattered showers are expected to go with the front, especially over the Central Coast.

The NWS says there will be breezy northwest winds behind the frontal passage Monday afternoon and evening with gusts to around 25 mph along the coast.

Colder temperatures arrive for the region on Monday night and Tuesday night, with a Frost Advisory is in effect for portions of the North Bay Monday evening.

After a little light rain today colder temperatures arrive for tonight and Tuesday night. A Frost Advisory is in effect for portions of the North Bay tonight. Remember to protect people, pets, plants & pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/PLn5au6aBZ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2024

North Bay residents are advised to protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the colder temperatures.

Forecasters said snow in the foothills will be likeliest Saturday night into Sunday morning, when snow levels could dip as low as 1,000 feet.

The NWS expects heavy snow and strong winds could make traveling through the Sierra nearly impossible late next week and weekend. Forecasters suggest creating an emergency kit for your home in case the power goes out, as well as winterizing vehicles and monitoring the forecast. There will also likely be danger to unhoused people.