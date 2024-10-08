Watch CBS News
Smoke from Novato landfill fire prompts air quality advisory

By Carlos Castañeda

A fire at a Novato landfill was billowing smoke across the area and prompted an advisory from air regulators.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said smoke from the fire at the Redwood Landfill just east of U.S. Highway 101 was impacting the area. The agency issued an Air Quality Advisor, urging people to remain indoors with windows and doors closed if temperatures allow.

The Air District said the smoke from the fire was drifting throughout the Novato area and would continue to impact the community until the fire is out and winds increase later Tuesday afternoon.

Novato police issued an alert at 5:50 a.m. about the fire, which they said was small and had already been contained but was sending smoke drifting through the city.

Pollutant levels were not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and no Spare the Air Alert was in effect, the district said. 

Residents were urged to check smoke levels in their area at the district's website: fire.airnow.gov.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

