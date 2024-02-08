Small plane makes emergency landing on Half Moon Bay beach near Ritz-Carlton Hotel

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office early Thursday evening confirmed they are investigating an emergency landing by a small plane on a beach near the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay.

The reports of the emergency landing surfaced shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday night.

The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed that the report had merit, but at the time of their response had yet to locate the aircraft.

Aerial video revealed that the small red-and-white single propeller aircraft appeared to have come to a stop on the beach nose down without sustaining serious damage.

Officials appeared to be approaching the aircraft with their firearms drawn. While at least one door to the plane was open, there was no evidence of a pilot or passenger at the scene in the aerial video.

The incident comes just weeks after a deadly plane crash into Half Moon Bay last month. People reported a plane flying erratically over the water east of the Moss Beach Distillery that crashed into the ocean on January 15.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified one of the four people who were in the plane as 27-year-old Emma Pearl Willmer-Shiles of San Francisco a few days later.

So far, three bodies have been recovered near the site of that crash.