3rd body found near site of Half Moon Bay plane crash

HALF MOON BAY – A body was found Sunday off the coast of Half Moon Bay where a small plane crashed earlier this month, but authorities haven't said yet whether the person is connected to the downed aircraft.

There were four people on the Cozy Mark IV aircraft that went into the ocean on Jan. 14, authorities said. So far the bodies of two passengers have been recovered: Cassidy Rae Petit, 26, and Emma Pearl Willmer-Shiles, 27. The bodies of pilot Lochie Ferrier and passenger Isaac Zimmern, have not yet been located.

A body found Sunday about 10:53 a.m. in the same area has not yet been identified, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an obituary published online by the Cote Funeral Home in Maine, where Petit was born, Petit was scheduled to be married to Ferrier in late January.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. A preliminary report will be released by Feb. 13, according to an NTSB spokesperson.