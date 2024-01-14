Watch CBS News
Crews search for small plane believed to have crashed in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY -- Several agencies are searching for a small plane reported to have crashed into Half Moon Bay on Sunday evening.

According to the San Mateo Sheriff's Office, around 7:13 p.m., people in the area east of the Moss Beach Distillery saw what they thought was a two-propeller plane flying erratically. They heard the engine sputter and then they could no longer see it.

The U.S. Coast Guard was in the area and began to search for the airplane and the sheriff's office put a drone in the sky. Some wreckage was discovered but, as of 11 p.m., authorities could not yet confirm that it was related to a plane crash.

California Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office, Coastside Fire Protection District and the Coast Guard are all working together to locate a plane and any survivors.

