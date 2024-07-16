Small earthquakes shake area near Gilroy

Two earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning near Gilroy, according to the US Geological Survey.

At 1:41 a.m., a magnitude 3.2 quake occurred at approximately six miles east southeast of Gilroy, or 14.6 miles southeast of Morgan Hill. The location is at the northern end of San Felipe Lake on the Santa Clara-San Benito county line.

Location where two earthquakes struck measuring 3.2 and 3.4 magnitude, July 16, 2024. USGS/KPIX



Less than 30 seconds later, a magnitude 3.4 temblor was reported in the same area.

Both quakes averaged a depth of nearly a mile.

No structural damage or injuries were immediately reported following the quake.