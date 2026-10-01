Storied Oakland high school football program ends season early over player shortage

Skyline High School in Oakland has canceled the rest of its 2026 football season, saying injuries, transfers and other circumstances left the team without enough players to safely continue.

Principal Rebecca Huang announced the decision Wednesday after consulting with the Oakland Athletic League, Oakland Section of the CIF and the High School Network.

"A number of factors contributed to this decision, but ultimately we do not have enough student-athletes available to safely and consistently field a team for the remainder of the season," Huang wrote.

Skyline had already canceled a game last week, a sign the Titans no longer had enough players to finish the season.

Five Oakland Athletic League games remained on the schedule, including matchups against Oakland, Fremont, Castlemont, Oakland Tech and McClymonds.

Homecoming will still go forward, with the school moving the celebration to the week of Oct. 12-17 and highlighting flag football and girls volleyball.

Skyline also plans to spend the rest of the year recruiting players for its varsity and junior varsity programs in hopes of returning next season.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to rebuilding and strengthening Skyline Football," Huang wrote.

The abrupt end is notable for a program with deep roots in Oakland football.

Coach John Beam spent more than two decades at Skyline, leading the Titans to 15 league championships, 11 section titles and four undefeated seasons after becoming head coach in 1987. He later coached at Laney College and was featured on Netflix's "Last Chance U."

Skyline has also produced numerous professional players. Pro-Football-Reference lists 13 alumni who reached the NFL, including former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marvel Smith, wide receiver Davone Bess, linebacker Gerris Wilkinson and running back Frank Summers.