Skier found dead at Heavenly Ski Resort identified as New York resident

Skier found dead at Heavenly Ski Resort Skier found dead at Heavenly Ski Resort 00:19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - A skier was pronounced dead at a South Lake Tahoe ski resort this week.

On Wednesday around 2:49 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was called out to Heavenly Ski Resort on reports of a person who died, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the resort, ski patrol responded to an incident on an expert trail near Roundabout. After further emergency care and evaluation, the man was pronounced deceased at the California Lodge Base Area and transferred to the El Dorado County Coroner.

The skier has been identified as a 46-year-old New York Man.

The resort issued the following statement about the incident:

"Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

The skier's cause of death is still unknown. His next of kin has been notified.