Missing Napa woman, 77, found dead after Silver Alert
NAPA – The Napa woman whose disappearance prompted a Silver Alert in several counties has been found dead, authorities said.
Paula Jo Garcia, 77, was last seen late Saturday morning at her Georgia Street home in Napa.
While officers believed she could be in St. Helena, a Silver Alert was also activated for several nearby counties, including Lake, Sonoma, Solano, and Yolo.
On Tuesday, Napa police announced that they had found Garcia's vehicle along Big Ranch Road. Garcia was also found dead, police said.
No evidence of suspicious or criminal activity has been found.
Investigators believe Garcia arrived at some point during the night on Jan. 26.
