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Silver alert issued for missing San Francisco man who has dementia, family says

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert early Sunday for a missing San Francisco man.

Jason Chen, 65, was last seen Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue.

He is 167 pounds and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. The CHP said he was wearing a gray and blue sweater, with a black hoodie underneath and black jeans.

Chen's family said he has dementia and may be confused or nonverbal if approached.

Residents should call 911 if they see Chen.

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