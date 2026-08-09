Silver alert issued for missing San Francisco man who has dementia, family says

The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert early Sunday for a missing San Francisco man.

Jason Chen, 65, was last seen Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue.

He is 167 pounds and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. The CHP said he was wearing a gray and blue sweater, with a black hoodie underneath and black jeans.

Chen's family said he has dementia and may be confused or nonverbal if approached.

SILVER ALERT - San Francisco and San Mateo Counties

Last seen: 3rd Street and McKinnon Avenue, San Francisco @SFPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/vG3mbEG4p3 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 9, 2026

Residents should call 911 if they see Chen.