Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 87-year-old last seen in San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for an at-risk, missing 87-year-old man in San Francisco.

The missing man was identified as Charles Nordlinger.

He was last seen around 4 a.m. Sunday in San Francisco and is likely on foot.

CHP said he is 6' 1" and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a shirt.

He is considered at risk.

The CHP said the alert was issued on behalf of Burlingame Police.