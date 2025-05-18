Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 87-year-old last seen in San Francisco

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 5-18-25
PIX Now morning edition 5-18-25 07:59

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for an at-risk, missing 87-year-old man in San Francisco.

The missing man was identified as Charles Nordlinger.

He was last seen around 4 a.m. Sunday in San Francisco and is likely on foot.

CHP said he is 6' 1" and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a shirt.

He is considered at risk.

The CHP said the alert was issued on behalf of Burlingame Police. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.