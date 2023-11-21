Silicon Valley Congresswoman Anna Eshoo to retire after current term ends in 2025

PALO ALTO -- Rep. Anna G. Eshoo on Tuesday announced that she will not seek reelection in 2024 and will retire after 42 years of public service.

Eshoo currently represents California's 16th congressional district, which stretches from the southwest of San Francisco through the Santa Cruz Mountains, including parts of Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties.

Eshoo released a video stating she will serve out her term through January of 2025 before her retirement from public service.

First elected to Congress in 1992 in the historic "Year of the Woman," Eshoo was the first woman and the first Democrat to represent her Silicon Valley district. In addition to the 32 years in Congress she will have served by the time of her retirement, she additionally spent ten years on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

"For three decades, you've given me your trust and I've given every fiber of my being to live up to this sacred trust in every way possible," Eshoo said in her video announcement. "Whether it's been in community centers, city halls, classrooms, or companies, you've invited me into your lives, your homes, and your hearts. And this has enriched my representation of the most distinguished congressional district in our country."

She noted that 66 of her bills were signed into law by five presidents, including legislation promoting environmental concerns and making landmark advancements in women's health and technology..