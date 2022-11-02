Sierra wintry conditions triggers 6 semitruck pileup on I-80

GOLD RANCH -- While a frigid cold front had moved out of the Bay Area Wednesday morning, it was still raising havoc in the Sierra where treacherous driving conditions led to a 7-vehicle pileup on I-80 near Gold Ranch.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out that crews were on the scene assisting with at least two people who suffered injuries in the pre-dawn crash.

⚠️#TMFR Crews on scene of major accident I-80 eastbound near Gold Ranch involving 6 semis and one vehicle. 2 injuries. No further details. Avoid this stretch of the interstate for several hours. @NVStatePolice_N @nevadadotreno pic.twitter.com/UGhHB3KiVn — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) November 2, 2022

Authorities said 6 semitrucks and a vehicle were involved in the crash that has shut down lanes on I-80 in Nevada.

"No serious injuries reported," Truckee Meadows officials tweeted. "Icy conditions from state line into Verdi. Expect significant delays throughout the morning as crews work to clear the roadway."

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Lake Tahoe Area until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"Snow showers," forecasters said of the conditions. "Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph."

It’s going to be a slow and go commute this morning ❄️❄️

The snow is continuing to fall this morning and the roads are slick and icy….so take your time and SLOW DOWN so you can make it to your destination safely.



• I-80 is R2 in both directions from Nyack to Truckee. pic.twitter.com/Et9GgJcbl0 — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 2, 2022

Forecasters also warned motorist to drive with caution.

"Higher up into the Sierra, road conditions are bit more variable but generally slushy to icy or snow packed (especially once you get to many of the passes)," the NWS Reno forecasters said. "Make sure to check road conditions before heading out this morning. Some patchy icy spots cannot be ruled out even down at the lower valley floors as temperatures continue to fall to freezing or below this morning. "