Weekend sideshow with nearly 150 on scene shuts down Bay Bridge eastern span

OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a massive sideshow that shut down lanes of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning.

According to the agency's San Francisco office, authorities were dispatched to the bridge shortly after 1:50 a.m.

Photos posted by the agency showed several cars performing stunts near the bridge tower of the eastern span connecting Treasure Island with Oakland. A CHP spokesperson told KPIX that around 150 participants and spectators took part.

BAY BRIDGE SIDESHOW INVESTIGATION On Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:54 AM, CHP officers were dispatched to a large... Posted by CHP - San Francisco on Monday, February 13, 2023

The sideshow created a massive traffic jam that extended to the western span.

When there’s Sideshow on the bay bridge and you can’t even see it 🙄 pic.twitter.com/IUZL4Z1hxD — WAYNESTIXMEDIA (@WAYNESTIXMEDIA) February 12, 2023

The CHP said participants blocked all eastbound lanes of the roadway along with the shoulders, preventing officers from getting to the scene. Officers with the CHP, along with San Francisco Police, were forced to park their patrol vehicles and had to travel on foot to break up the sideshow.

When officers got to the scene, one driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and another person was cited for aiding and abetting a speed contest.

CHP said Monday that officers collected video and photographic evidence of the sideshow, which is being reviewed by investigators. The agency said it is trying to identify participants and will seek vehicle seizure warrants for vehicles positively identified as taking part in the sideshow.

Anyone who witnessed the sideshow is asked to call the CHP San Francisco office at 415-557-1094.