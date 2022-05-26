Shop Concord program relaunches for Memorial Day weekend

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- The city of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have relaunched the popular Shop Concord program, supporting the city's small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally over Memorial Day weekend and on through the summer.

Shop Concord gives local businesses a shot in the arm while allowing local shoppers to save money.

The city has contributed $10,000 to supply a bonus gift card with every purchase at participating businesses. While supplies last, people can receive a free $50 Shop Concord bonus card with every original $100 gift card purchase, a free $25 Shop Concord card with every $50 gift card purchase, or a free $10 Shop Concord card with every $20 gift card purchase.

The bonus gift cards with purchase will run until the allotted $10,000 is distributed.

"After many successful Shop Concord programs, I am delighted to see ongoing support for local businesses," said Mayor Dominic Aliano. "Relaunching the program this season will continue to build on this momentum and support the prolonged growth of our local economy."

The initial Shop Concord program launched in November 2020, with 978 e-gift cards purchased for a total value of $31,020.

Now, with four programs launched in the past two years to show continued support for the local economy, the total amount of gift cards purchased is more than $120,000.

"The Shop Concord program has been an overwhelming success since it was originally launched in November 2020 to support our local business community that experienced significant setbacks due to the pandemic," said Melissa Rea, director of operations and marketing for the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. "This Memorial Day weekend, the chamber is excited to partner with the City of Concord on the launch of a new round of the Shop Concord program."

The e-gift cards can be purchased on the city's Yiftee page (https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/concord), which includes a list of participating merchants.

Cards purchased can be redeemed at any participating Concord business. The digital nature of the gift cards allow customers to split the original and bonus portions to keep for themselves or gift to others via text or email.

For more information, go to https://www.cityofconcord.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=509.