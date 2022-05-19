Shooting injures 1 in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District left a 35-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, police said.



The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Street, where the man said he heard a loud "pop" sound as he was walking and then realized he had been shot, according to police.



He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.



No arrest has been made and police have not released any suspect details in connection with the shooting.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.