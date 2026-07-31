Woman killed in shooting near Oakland Adult & Career Education Center

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning near the Oakland Adult & Career Education Center, officials said.

Officers responded just after 9 a.m. on July 31 to the 7900 block of MacArthur Boulevard after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to the scene but pronounced the woman dead.

Family members at the scene identified the victim as 25-year-old Kimarii McLemore.

"My sister just called me and said, 'My baby's gone, my baby's dead, they killed my baby,' " the victim's aunt, Brittia Johnson, told CBS News Bay Area.

They told CBS News Bay Area that McLemore was attending school at the Oakland Adult & Career Education Center.

"It was honestly inspiring for me that she was taking the steps necessary to do something different," said Tyriq Long, McLemore's brother.

Pictured: Kimarii McLemore (left)

In a statement, the Oakland Unified School District said the Parker Community Resource Center and the district were "devastated" by the violence.

"Our schools are oases where students feel safe and supported, and that goes for our students in adult education, as well," district spokesperson John Sasaki said.

The district said the campus was locked down immediately after the shooting, with students and staff secured inside classrooms and the front office while police responded.

"This kind of tragedy should never happen anywhere, especially not on a school campus," the statement said. "We are working to give the students and staff who were on the campus at the time the support they need, and that will continue in the coming days."

Oakland Police Chief James Beere told media members that the shooting was "a very intentional crime."

The Oakland Police Department's Homicide Division has taken over the investigation. Investigators did confirm a second person was shot but was hospitalized. No further information on that second person was released.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the gunfire.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.