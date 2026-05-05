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Shooting near Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo festival injures 1

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Santa Rosa police said a man was shot Tuesday near a Cinco de Mayo festival.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers near Sebastopol Road and Avalon Avenue heard multiple gunshots coming from Dutton Avenue, just outside of the festival area.

Police said the officers then saw a man who had been shot running towards them. The victim was given medical aid and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Santa Rosa police said they learned an altercation had happened in a parking lot on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road, and that someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The victim was then struck at least once, and the shooter left the scene. Police described the shooter as a Hispanic male in his 20s who was wearing a gray sweatshirt. 

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