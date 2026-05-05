Shooting near Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo festival injures 1

Santa Rosa police said a man was shot Tuesday near a Cinco de Mayo festival.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers near Sebastopol Road and Avalon Avenue heard multiple gunshots coming from Dutton Avenue, just outside of the festival area.

Police said the officers then saw a man who had been shot running towards them. The victim was given medical aid and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Santa Rosa police said they learned an altercation had happened in a parking lot on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road, and that someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The victim was then struck at least once, and the shooter left the scene. Police described the shooter as a Hispanic male in his 20s who was wearing a gray sweatshirt.