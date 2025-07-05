Shooting in San Francisco Bayview leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

San Francisco Police said one person died in a shooting that left multiple people injured in the Bayview district early Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:07 a.m. on the 100 block of Harbor Road.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found five people who had been shot. All of them were taken to the hospital, but one of them was later pronounced dead.

According to police, two of them had been seriously injured, and three of them had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating and have not yet released information about a shooter or what led to the shooting.