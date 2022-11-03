Shooting in East Oakland along International Blvd. injures 2

OAKLAND -- A shooting Wednesday night in Oakland injured two people along International Boulevard.

The shooting happened at a strip mall at 10319 International Blvd. in East Oakland.

Police said three suspects fled in a Honda Accord south on 103rd St. Officers closed 103rd St. between International and Graffian St., along with the strip mall parking lot during the investigation.

There was no immediate word from Oakland police on a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.