Shooting in Antioch McDonald's parking lot leaves victim critically hurt

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday.



On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.



Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.



The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday night, police said.



Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald's and collapsed.



Police said the suspect, described as a man wearing a black jacket, fled and remains at large.