Shooting critically injures man in Vacaville neighborhood

A man was injured in a shooting in Vacaville early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just before 6 a.m., police dispatch began receiving reports of what sounded like gunfire in the 500 block of Somerville Circle. One caller told police that a man was on the ground who appeared to have been shot.

Units arrived and found a man lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition as of 8:15 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone who may have information helpful to this case is urged to contact Detective Sullivan at (707) 469-4857.