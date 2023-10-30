Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting critically injures man in Vacaville neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man was injured in a shooting in Vacaville early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just before 6 a.m., police dispatch began receiving reports of what sounded like gunfire in the 500 block of Somerville Circle. One caller told police that a man was on the ground who appeared to have been shot.

Units arrived and found a man lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition as of 8:15 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone who may have information helpful to this case is urged to contact Detective Sullivan at (707) 469-4857.   

First published on October 30, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.