Shooting at West Oakland BART causes major delays

OAKLAND -- The West Oakland BART station reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed due to police activity but a major residual delay remained in the wake of the closure, BART officials said.

The West Oakland station closed at 1:05 p.m. following a report of a shooting on a train. The station reopened shortly before 2 p.m. according to a BART spokesman.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and BART police are investigating.

The incident follows a shooting that killed one man and wounded another aboard a San Francisco Muni train traveling between the Forest Hill and Castro stations on Wednesday.

The suspect in that case, 26-year-old Javon Green, was arrested in Pittsburg on Thursday night.