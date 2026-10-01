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Man suffers head injury in shooting on Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS San Francisco

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A man was hospitalized after suffering a head wound in a shooting Thursday night in San Jose, officials said.

San Jose Police Department officers responded around 8:37 p.m. Oct. 1 to the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue after receiving a report of a person shot.

Officers found an adult man suffering from an injury to his head. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, but his condition was not immediately clear. Police did not clarify whether the man was shot in the head or was injured by other means.

Westbound Alum Rock Avenue at McCreery Avenue was closed while officers investigated the shooting. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

Police have not released additional information about what led to the shooting or identified any possible suspect.

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