Shocking video shows Fairfield granddad mugged at front door

FAIRFIELD (KPIX) -- The family of a grandfather who was attacked while trying to enter their Fairfield home offered a warning Sunday to their community and others around the Bay Area to be vigilant against neighborhood crime.

"When I actually watched the full video from the beginning, it just hurts my heart, I definitely didn't want that to happen to my father-in-law or anyone else," Warren Caimol told KPIX.

Home surveillance video shows Caimol's father-in-law about to enter their house when a pistol-wielding man dressed in black hooded jacket accosts him on the front porch. Caimol was inside with his newborn son at the time and heard what was happening from the living room.

"I realized that the quickest thing I can do is start banging on the door and start screaming hoping he would get his attention," he said Sunday.

Caimol worries that his father-in-law was followed home in their new neighborhood, an area he and his family never before considered dangerous. Now they know these types of attacks are on the rise all over the Bay Area.

"This is a really peaceful neighborhood. It's a new neighborhood, everyone is really friendly, everyone was so surprised when they heard and seen what happened and that's why they were so concerned," Caimol said.

His father-in-law is recovering from the traumatic event but still feels fearful living in the neighborhood.

The family shared video of the assault online and notified Fairfield police. KPIX reached out to the department for an update on the investigation over the weekend but had not heard back as of Sunday evening.

A neighbor shared their home security video with the family which showed the suspect arriving in a white vehicle and emerging from the passenger seat. He could also be seen running back to that vehicle and driving away.

"In the end he's happy that nobody was hurt, especially his family. He's safe and that's all we can ask for," Caimol said. "This can happen to anybody. Just making sure always keep your doors locked, always looking over your shoulder."