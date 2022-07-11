Watch CBS News
Crime

Shocking video shows Fairfield granddad mugged at front door

By Shawn Chitnis

/ CBS San Francisco

Shocking video shows armed mugger's assault on Fairfield granddad
Shocking video shows armed mugger's assault on Fairfield granddad 02:19

FAIRFIELD (KPIX) -- The family of a grandfather who was attacked while trying to enter their Fairfield home offered a warning Sunday to their community and others around the Bay Area to be vigilant against neighborhood crime.

"When I actually watched the full video from the beginning, it just hurts my heart, I definitely didn't want that to happen to my father-in-law or anyone else," Warren Caimol told KPIX. 

Home surveillance video shows Caimol's father-in-law about to enter their house when a pistol-wielding man dressed in black hooded jacket accosts him on the front porch. Caimol was inside with his newborn son at the time and heard what was happening from the living room. 

"I realized that the quickest thing I can do is start banging on the door and start screaming hoping he would get his attention," he said Sunday. 

Caimol worries that his father-in-law was followed home in their new neighborhood, an area he and his family never before considered dangerous. Now they know these types of attacks are on the rise all over the Bay Area. 

"This is a really peaceful neighborhood. It's a new neighborhood, everyone is really friendly, everyone was so surprised when they heard and seen what happened and that's why they were so concerned," Caimol said.

His father-in-law is recovering from the traumatic event but still feels fearful living in the neighborhood. 

The family shared video of the assault online and notified Fairfield police. KPIX reached out to the department for an update on the investigation over the weekend but had not heard back as of Sunday evening. 

A neighbor shared their home security video with the family which showed the suspect arriving in a white vehicle and emerging from the passenger seat. He could also be seen running back to that vehicle and driving away. 

"In the end he's happy that nobody was hurt, especially his family. He's safe and that's all we can ask for," Caimol said. "This can happen to anybody. Just making sure always keep your doors locked, always looking over your shoulder."

Shawn Chitnis
shawn-chitnis-bio.jpg

Shawn Chitnis joined the KPIX 5 news team in October 2021 after spending more than 6 years with our sister station CBS4 Denver.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 7:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.