Man arrested in gunpoint robbery of Fairfield granddad in front of his home

FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in the shocking gunpoint robbery of a 70-year-old grandfather in front of his home that was caught on video.

The robbery happened on the 1500 Block of Gulf Drive on July 7 outside of the 70-year-old victim's home with the suspect taking the man's cell phone at gun point. The incident was captured on home video that went viral.

"When I actually watched the full video from the beginning, it just hurts my heart, I definitely didn't want that to happen to my father-in-law or anyone else," Warren Caimol told KPIX.

The video shows Caimol's father-in-law about to enter their house when a pistol-wielding man dressed in black hooded jacket accosts him on the front porch. Caimol was inside with his newborn son at the time and heard what was happening from the living room.

"I realized that the quickest thing I can do is start banging on the door and start screaming hoping he would get his attention," he said Sunday.

The victim's stolen cell phone was quickly recovered by Fairfield police and detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers identified 30-year-old Fairfield resident Omari Garland as the suspect in the robbery and entered his vehicle information in the FLOCK system.

Officers later received a FLOCK alert regarding the vehicle and Garland was taken into custody without incident. He was booked Tuesday, July 12, and is being charged with felony robbery. Police said Garland is also being investigated for several other crimes. Police would not release further details at this time because this is an ongoing investigation.