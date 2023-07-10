Sheriff's deputy hurt in Petaluma DUI crash during traffic stop on Lakeville Highway

PETALUMA -- A Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash early Monday morning involving a DUI driver as the deputy was making a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Lakeville Highway at Cannon Lane in Petaluma. The office said in a Facebook post that as the deputy was in the process of pulling over a car on Lakeville Highway, another driver hit the deputy's patrol car from behind.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured as was the deputy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released, the Sheriff's Office said.

The California Highway Patrol determined the driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car was driving under the influence and he was arrested.

No other details about the incident were disclosed.