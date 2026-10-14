Opening statements begin in former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's trial on corruption charges

Opening statements in the corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and three others began on Wednesday morning after jury selection wrapped up on Tuesday evening.

Seven women and five men were seated as jurors following a day-long session of questioning Tuesday from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys. The jurors and six alternate jurors were chosen from a pool about 70 potential jurors questioned.

Thao, her boyfriend Andre Jones, local businessman David Duong, and his son Andy Duong face federal charges a wide-ranging indictment alleging bribery, mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy. The allegations point to a pay-to-play corruption scheme to use the levers of municipal government to enrich themselves.

Prosecutors say that just before the November 2022 election that would bring her into office, Thao conspired with the Duongs to use her future position as mayor to benefit their business dealings, including extending the city's recycling contracts with the company they ran, Cal Waste Solutions. The Duongs also allegedly bankrolled a negative campaign mailer targeting Thao's rivals in the mayoral race.

The indictment alleges that following the election, Thao, Jones, Andy Duong and other co-conspirators arranged for Jones to be paid compensation disguised as wages through a "no-show" job. In 2023 Thao allegedly proposed using emergency powers to buy housing units from a company linked to the Duongs without going through standard competitive bidding.

The conspiracy also involved getting a preferred, high-level official into a city role to benefit the Duong's business interests, and having sponsors associated with the Vietnamese American Business Association - founded by David Duong and run by his inner circle - to cover travel expenses and perks for Jones and other city workers, according to the complaint.

In June 2024, the FBI raided Thao's home that she shared with Jones, as well as properties linked to the Duong family, including Cal Waste Solutions. The federal indictment, announced in January 2025, came months after Oakland voters recalled Thao from office.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is expected to last about a month. If convicted of all charges, the defendants face up to 35 years in prison.