Shelter-in-place alert in Pescadero lifted after deputies take person into custody

Pescadero residents were asked to shelter in place for part of Saturday as San Mateo County deputies took someone into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Just after 10 a.m., the sheriff's office asked people near Bean Hollow Road and Pescadero Creek in Pescadero to shelter in place as multiple personnel searched the area for someone wanted in a previous incident. Highway 1 was also closed between Bean Hollow State Beach and the 9800 block of Cabrillo Highway.

At 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said they had taken the person into custody and lifted the shelter-in-place. The California Highway Patrol was also reopening Highway 1.

The sheriff's office did not say what the previous incident was but said additional information will be released as their investigation allows.