Sharks acquire winger Kiefer Sherwood from Canucks for prospect, draft picks

The San Jose Sharks have acquired one of the most sought-after trade candidates of the NHL season by getting winger Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks more than six weeks before the March 6 deadline.

San Jose sent 2026 and '27 second-round draft picks and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton to Vancouver for the 30-year-old pending free agent. The teams announced the deal Monday.

Sherwood led the Canucks with 17 goals through their first 48 games. He also has six assists.

Kiefer Sherwood #44 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the third period of their NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena on December 30, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. Verity Griffin/Getty Images

"We would like to thank Kiefer for all his hard work and dedication in Vancouver," Canucks general manager Patrik Alvin said. "As an organization, we take a lot of pride in giving him the opportunity to grow and excel as a player. Given where things currently stand and the direction of our rebuild, we felt it was necessary to make a move like this as we continue to build our pipeline."

Giving up draft picks to get Sherwood signals a shift for the Sharks from sellers to buyers. They're in a playoff spot past the midway point of the season.

San Jose visits two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida on Monday night.