Warriors lose to Thunder 105-101 with Curry out with pain in both knees

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams exited late in the first half with a right eye injury and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Curry-less Golden State Warriors 105-101 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins made it a one-point game on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. After Gilgeous-Alexander missed a free throw at the other end, Wiggins was blocked by Luguentz Dort on a game-tying layup.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed up his 37-point performance from Monday's 130-109 victory at Sacramento by shooting 13 for 28 in the third straight win by Oklahoma City (14-4).

Kuminga returned from a two-game absence with an illness to start and scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors (12-6), who were missing Stephen Curry due to pain in both his knees.

Williams got hurt when Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Thunder star limped to the locker room and didn't return after being seen with an ice bag on his eye area during intermission.

Thunder: Oklahoma City capitalized for 15 first-half points of Golden State's 11 turnovers.

Warriors: Golden State dropped to 3-1 without Curry this season, having beaten the Pelicans twice and Houston when the two-time MVP missed time because of a left foot injury.

Draymond Green picked up a technical foul with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter for his sixth technical so far this season. Sixteen technicals brings an automatic one-game suspension.

Golden State's Buddy Hield finished 5 for 8 from deep — moving past Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) for 18th on the NBA's all-time 3s list and within one of tying Jason Kidd (1,988) for 17th place.

The Thunder continue their four-game trip visiting the Lakers on Friday night, and Golden State begins a quick two-game trip Saturday at Phoenix.

