SF Pride organizers, officers alliance reach agreement to march in parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- Top San Francisco officials and organizers of the upcoming SF Pride parade have reached an agreement, after first responders and Mayor London Breed said they would not participate due to a ban on uniformed peace officers from marching at the event.

Breed said a compromise was reached with Pride organizers to let command staff for the city's police, fire departments and sheriff's office to march in special dress uniforms without weapons. Another smaller group of less than 10 officers will be in their uniforms and have weapons with them.

Meanwhile, the largest group will not wear uniforms or have any weapons, but instead can wear casual clothing with branded department logos.

The mayor made the announcement during Thursday's raising of the Pride flag at San Francisco City Hall. Along with Breed, newly-appointed Supervisor Matt Dorsey will march in the parade. Dorsey had previously served as a spokesperson for the SFPD.

"Pride grew out of conflicts between LGBTQ communities and police at Compton's Cafeteria and Stonewall Inn. Ever since then, we have attempted to bridge that divide. That is why we are grateful to have reached a compromise solution today," said a joint statement from SF Pride organizers and the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance. "It shows everyone is working in the spirit of Pride to come together!"

Earlier, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed that an agreement has been reached that will allow uniformed SFPD officers to participate in the 2022 SF Pride Parade.

Scott tweeted about the agreement Thursday afternoon.

"Extremely pleased that the SF Police Officers Pride Alliance and SF Pride have come to a resolution regarding the participation of uniformed officers in this year's Pride Parade," the tweet read.

The chief's full statement that was included as an image in the tweet said that officers "will be part of a contingent of front-line safety employees led by Mayor London Breed."

Breed had previously announced on May 23 that she would not participate in this year's parade over the organizers refusal to lift a ban blocking LGBTQ+ peace officers in uniform from taking part.

The mayor's decision last month came hours after the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance issued a news release critical of the ban and organizers refusal to lift it. Members of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco Fire Department also announced they would not participate in the parade out of solidarity.

SF Pride organizers initially enacted a restriction on uniforms in 2020, a year after a tense confrontation between police and demonstrators who blocked part of the 2019 parade route.

With the parade once again taking place since its pandemic hiatus, the SFPO Pride Alliance said in has engaged in talks with the organizers over the 18 months, hoping to get the ban lifted. Renewed talks led to the agreement announced on Thursday.