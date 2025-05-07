San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott stepping down after 8 years

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott has announced he is leaving after leading the department for eight years.

Scott said he is moving on to work in another jurisdiction. He said he can release details on his new position this afternoon.

He is the longest serving police chief in San Francisco's history. Scott was hired under Mayor Ed Lee in 2017 and has served under four different mayors.

Mayor Daniel Lurie, who was at the announcement, thanked Scott for his longtime service to the city.

Lurie said, "Facing a significant officer shortage he has led the way in leveraging modern technology effectively and responsibly to prevent crime and catch criminals. He has implemented important reforms that have helped the department build trust with communities and improve public safety outcomes."

During his announcement, Scott highlighted the city's falling crime rate. He led the department during the COVID pandemic and the fentanyl crisis.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said, "As Sheriff, the Chief and I have navigated the public safety challenges of the COVID pandemic, the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, and a fentanyl epidemic, which has forged a stronger connection between our sister agencies as we worked to keep our city safe."

His tenure has not been without controversy. In 2019 Scott apologized for a raid on a freelance journalist's home.

Scott also had conflict with former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. In 2022, the chief ended an investigative agreement between his department and the District Attorney's office when it came to investigating police use of force cases.

At Wednesday's announcement, Lurie said Scott will stay on as chief for six weeks to help with the transition. Paul Yep will be stepping into the role as interim police chief.

Yep is a veteran of the San Francisco Police Department who had worked closely with Scott for six years.