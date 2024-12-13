San Francisco MTA director Jeffrey Tumlin to depart agency at end of 2024

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency director of transportation Jeffrey Tumlin has announced he will leave his position as the head of the transit agency at the end of 2024.

Tumlin has led the SFMTA since December 2019 and his five-year contract was due to expire.

"Serving in this position has been the greatest honor of my life, and I'm extremely proud of what the SFMTA has accomplished during my tenure," he said in a statement. "There is still far more to be done but I have full faith that our talented and highly motivated staff and leadership, working alongside city and state partners, will shepherd the agency into a successful new chapter."

SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin, who will leave the agency at the end of 2024. CBS

SFMTA director of transit Julie Kirschbaum will serve as acting director of transportation starting on Jan. 1, 2025. Mayor London Breed, who appointed Tumlin to the position back in 2019, lost in last month's mayoral election so mayor-elect Daniel Lurie, who takes office Jan. 8, will have the opportunity to appoint a new permanent head for the agency.

Breed touted Tumlin in a statement Friday as "a leader in building infrastructure, improving Muni operations, and making the hard decisions necessary for our city as we grow."

SFMTA's revenues in the most recent fiscal year were 16% less than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with bus and light-rail vehicle fares, parking fees and other revenue sources all down. The agency estimates that in fiscal year 2026-27, when federal, state and regional relief funds run out, SFMTA's budget deficit will be at least $239 million and as much as $322 million.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, thanked Tumlin for his service to the city.

"I've been a daily Muni rider for 27 years, and under Jeff's leadership, Muni is better than it's ever been during that time period. Service is faster and more reliable due to Jeff's focus on making Muni work, and as a result Muni rider satisfaction surveys are at historic highs."