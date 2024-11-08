Who is Daniel Lurie? Nonprofit exec set to become next San Francisco mayor

Daniel Lurie is set to become the 46th mayor of San Francisco after incumbent London Breed conceded Thursday.

The 47-year-old San Francisco native is a newcomer to City Hall, best known as the founder of Tipping Point, an antipoverty nonprofit.

In an interview with CBS News Bay Area in September, Lurie appeared to revel in his outsider status.

"You've got to be all in if you're going to do something as crazy as run for mayor of your hometown," he said.

"I think people have always underestimated me. I think people think, 'Oh, everything just was handed to him,'" Lurie went on to say. "Listen, I've had a lot of opportunities. I will never deny that. I work hard at everything I do."

Becca Prowda, Lurie's wife of nearly 20 years said, "When he says that he's going to do something, as crazy as it might sometimes be, he's going to do it."

Lurie is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune through his mother, Mimi Haas, who wed Peter Haas when Daniel was a child. Peter Haas, a great-grandnephew of Levi Strauss, was a longtime CEO of the iconic clothing company who died in 2005.

Both the Levi's name and Haas family philanthropic foundations are deeply embedded in San Francisco's history and identity.

Lurie's father, Brian Lurie, is a rabbi and longtime former executive director of the San Francisco-based Jewish Community Federation.