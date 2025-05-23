Man who allegedly sold fentanyl to undercover police in San Francisco's Tenderloin District charged with multiple felonies

A man allegedly selling fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, weeks after being arrested for the same alleged activity, faces multiple felonies after authorities said he sold drugs to undercover police.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a press release that 23-year-old Eduen "Blaze" Martinez-Barela was arraigned on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

According to the DA's Office, Martinez-Barela was arrested on May 15 for allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover police officer, something court documents say he did three other times.

During his arrest, police said they found almost 50 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, over 18 grams of cocaine, and cash.

The DA's Office said Martinez-Barela was also arrested by the California Highway Patrol on March 31. According to the CHP, during a traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog detected drugs in the seam of the right rear door. A search found 280 grams of suspected fentanyl, 103 grams of methamphetamine, and 31 grams of cocaine base.

Martinez-Barela appeared for his arraignment Wednesday after being released from custody. The DA's Office moved to have him remanded into custody and detained pending trial, and the judge set bail at $170,000. Martinez-Barela is currently in custody and a bail review hearing is scheduled for May 27.