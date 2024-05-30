2 brothers arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin after 18 pounds of drugs seized

Two brothers from Oakland who were allegedly caught with 18 pounds of illegal drugs have been charged in connection with narcotics trafficking in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, prosecutors said.

Jose Ramos-Erazo, 36, and Jonathan Ramos-Erazo, 33, were each charged with multiple felony counts of possession for sale of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine salt, and cocaine base.

They were arraigned Wednesday, with the brothers pleading not guilty to all charges, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Jonathan is also charged with one count of transportation, sale and giving away a controlled substance, prosecutors said.

Around 11 p.m. on May 23, police apprehended both men leaving a parking lot at 750 Bush St. They were allegedly caught possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine base, heroin and cash. After a search of two Oakland residences linked to the brothers, amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine weighing around 18 pounds in total were also allegedly discovered by police.

"Drug trafficking in San Francisco is responsible for thousands of deaths and the misery of users and neighbors who live and work amongst the deadly trade," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "My administration will continue to do everything we can to protect the safety of the public and prosecute brazen drug dealers."

The Ramos-Erazo brothers are scheduled to appear in court on June 11 for the preliminary hearing on their charges. The District Attorney's Office said it moved to have them detained amid the trial due to the public safety risk they pose.

The court set no bail for the brothers, who remain in custody.

Those with information relevant to this case are asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD".