San Francisco police investigate suspicious death in South of Market

A suspicious death in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Seventh Street for a welfare check. Once there, police found an unresponsive man lying on the floor in a building. Paramedics arrived and declared the man deceased.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of manner of the man's death, but homicide detectives are investigating, according to police.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.