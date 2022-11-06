SF Muni bus routes disrupted during Golden Gate Half Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO -- SF Muni riders should be prepared for street closures and disruptions to some bus routes today as the Golden Gate Half Marathon takes place.

While the race commenced at 7 a.m., SF Muni sent an advisory Sunday morning that said the 19, 28, 30, and 49 routes will be re-routed from 5 a.m. to 5p.m.

Beach Street west of Hyde Street will be closed during those hours, as will Larkin Street between Beach Street and the Impark parking lot.

The race starts at Van Ness Avenue and Beach Street. Runners travel south on Van Ness, then head west on Bay Street, north on Laguna Street, west on Marina Boulevard to Crissy Field, through the Presidio and over the Golden Gate Bridge. From there runners mostly double back over the same route, taking Fort Mason instead of Laguna and Beach streets.

For a full list of route disruptions, visit the SFMTA website.